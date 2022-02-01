FMDQ Group lists priorities for growth in 2022

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

FMDQ Group has listed priorities to be pursued by the company in 2022 to enhance the growth and development of the fixed income markets.

Ms Kaodi Ugoji, Group Chief Operating Officer, FMDQ Group, said the top priorities were the launch of the Bilateral Repurchase Agreement (Repo) market with collateral management service and development of a thriving derivatives market.

She said the imminent introduction of exchange-traded derivatives products, starting with fixed income futures products also ranked as priority.

Ugoji told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that the company would ensure immediate activation of FMDQ Clear’s CCP services for financial market transactions (cash and derivatives).

She added that the company would extend the FMDQ Depository services to new asset classes and customer segments.

She said the FMDQ Securities Exchange Ltd. initiated Repo with Collateral Management Project to…