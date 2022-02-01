Gov. Bello grants state varsity full management of its IGR.

By Lizzy Okoji

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has granted the Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba total management of its Internally Generated Revenues (IGR).

This followed the judicious use of funds and accountability of resources of the institution’s current leadership.

Mr Onogwu Muhammed, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday in Lokoja.

The statement said that Bello made this known during his visit to the institution as part of its 6th Convocation ceremony.

The governor was also awarded an honorary doctorate degree in Public Finance.

It stated that the governor also inaugurated several projects in the university.

They included administrative blocks, an office complex, a cashew processing plant and a well-equipped entrepreneurship center.

Bello said that the current leadership has proven its probity, accountability and judicious use of resources.

The statement further quoted Bello as pointing…