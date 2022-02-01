Group drums support for military operations in Niger Delta

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Economic Sustenance Group (ESG) has urged leaders in the Niger Delta to support the armed forces in tackling crude oil theft and economic sabotage in the region.

The group made the call in a statement by its President and Secretary, Messrs Okoro Anselem and Baba Usman, on Monday in Abuja.

It noted that the country had continued to suffer enormous economic losses as a result of crude oil theft in the region.

The group said environmental challenges including soot (a deep black powdery or flaky substance consisting largely of amorphous carbon, produced by the incomplete burning of organic matter) in Rivers were the consequences of the activities of crude oil thieves.

It said the people of the region were facing environmental challenges as a result of the nefarious activities of a few persons.

ESG, however, commended the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, for his recent operational visit to troops of…