NGX gains N226bn in last January trading

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

The nation’s bourse opened the week on Monday upbeat to close its last trading day in January with a gain of N226 billion driven by high demand for shares of MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN)k.

Specifically, the market capitalisation, which opened the week at N24.898 trillion inched higher by N226 billion to close at N25.124 trillion.

The All Share Index rose by 419.62 points or 0.91 per cent to close at 46,624.67 from 46,205.05 achieved on Friday.

Accordingly, the year-to-date returns increased to 9.2 per cent.

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are: Presco, MTNN, Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) and BUA Cement.

On this week’s performance, United Capital analysts said: “We expect the market to maintain its bullish momentum as investors continue to take positions in anticipation of the forthcoming end-of-year releases.”

Overall, the…