Senate ‘ll soon pass Bill on arms proliferation – Spokesperson

By Victor Adeoti

The Senate Spokesperson, Sen. Ajibola Bashiru, says the control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Bill, pending before the National Assembly, will soon be passed.

Bashiru (APC – Osun Central), made this known while speaking with newsmen at his Constituency in Osogbo.

He said that nothing would delay the passage of the Bill, which he said, is seeking to address the problem of increased proliferation and illegal possession of firearms across the country.

According to him, the Bill is currently at the Committee stage, saying that when eventually passed, it would definitely go a long way in curbing criminal activities and security problems in the country.

“In a matter of weeks, the Bill will actually see the light of the day.

“I am in full support of the Bill and if passed, it will assist the country to reduce and possibly put a stop to criminal activities in the country,” he said.

Commenting on the July 16 governorship election in the state,…