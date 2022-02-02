2023: Academy urges women vying for positions to focus on impacting lives

By Angela Atabo

A Group, Yanmo Online Coaching Academy (YOCA) has urged women vying for elective positions to focus on serving and impacting lives rather than focusing on the money they will make if elected.

The call was made by Ms Yanmo Adetula, the Chief Executive Officer, YOCA and the founder of Amplify Masterclass on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports thz at the Abuja Masterclass 2022, was organised by YOCA in conjunction with the Albino Foundation.

Adetula observed that many women campaigning for elective offices want the position because of the money, not necessarily because they want to change the society.

According to her, women aspirants should not go into politics because of the money, rather they should contest because they want to serve, impact and transform lives.

According to Adetula, the Masterclass is an empowering mind set shifting interactive platform aimed at giving fresh…