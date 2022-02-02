FG ‘ll honour promises to ASUU – Buhari

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari says the Federal Government remains committed to honouring promises made to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

This, he said was to prevent disruptive strikes, engender uninterrupted academic programmes and improve funding of education institutions.

The President made the pledge when he received members of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) led by the Co-Chairs, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, in Abuja on Tuesday.

He commended the leadership of NIREC for intervening in the year-long strike by ASUU and holding consultations with the parties.

According to him, no society which wishes itself well neglects its educational system and all its component parts.

Buhari urged NIREC that in its subsequent consultations with members of ASUU, it was important that they shared with them, that government regarded them and the…