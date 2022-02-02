NGO, board partner against smoking in movies- NGO, NFVCB partner on smoking in children movies.News Agency of Nigeria

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Smoke-Free Nollywood and the National Film and Video Censors Board(NFVCB) have launched a digital media campaign to discourage smoking scenes in home movies watched by children.

The Creative Director, Smoke Free Nollywood, Ms. Esther Aghotor, announced this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to her, a visual Public Service Announcement (PSA) on the harmful effects smoking in movies has on children, was jointly released on social media platforms by the two organisations on Tuesday.

Aghotor explained that the PSA advocacy video titled “Children are watching” was endorsed by the Federal Ministries of Health, Information and Culture as well as other stakeholders.

“Today, the #SmokeFreeNollywood campaign and the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) launched a public service announcement (PSA) on smoking in films watched by children.

“The PSA video titled “Children are…