NHIS resolves dispute between healthcare providers, HMOs

By Franca Ofili

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), has resolved the dispute between Health Care Providers Association of Nigeria (HCPAN), and Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs).

Mr Emmanuel Ononokpono, NHIS Deputy General Manager, said this in a statement in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that hospitals, under the aegis of HCPAN and other associate bodies, had announced plans to drop HMOs and impose a new tariff structure for private health insurance.

Ononokpono said that the action was to commence from Feb. 1, a development which created anxiety within the health insurance ecosystem.

Prof. Mohammed Sambo, Executive Secretary, NHIS, in a meeting with the parties, reached an interim but mutual understanding, aimed at ensuring that a potential crisis was averted.

Similarly, it was to ensure that persons operating health insurance on a private basis were not stranded, Sambo had explained.

