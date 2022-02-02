PenCom says only those who did online enrolment will be paid

By Nana Musa

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) said that only pensioners that have completed the online enrollment would receive payment and advised those yet to enroll online to do so as it’s a major prerequisite.

The Head, Corporate Communications of PenCom, Mr Peter Aghahowa, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

“For those that have enrolled their payment is been processed now and payment will commence soon. The online enrollment has been on for a long time and it’s a basic criterion for every pensioner to do,” Aghahowa said.

He said that any payment to be done would be based on those that have completed the online enrollment.

“This is a transition period from manual to automated enrollment and the commission has made effort to enlighten pensioners, retirees are advised to enroll online.”

He urged the enrolled pensioners to be patient, as the commission is working assiduously to ensure that they are paid.

The PenCom, in…