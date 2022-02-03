Aggrieved directors demand coy’s bank statement

By Taiye Agbaje

The boardroom crisis rocking Green Energy International Limited, an oil and gas company, which has as Chairman a former Special Adviser in the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, has taken a new twist.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two aggrieved directors of the company have now asked through the court details of the firm’s bank statements within and outside Nigeria from incorporation till date.

The directors, Dr Bunu Alibe, and Mr Ayodele Olojede, also demanded the company’s invoice and receipt of payment of its shares by its Chairman, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe, and other shareholders.

Adegbulugbe and the two directors of the firm had on Feb. 10, 2020, dragged one another before the court over the ownership of the oil company

The aggrieved directors, who requested for the firm’s register of all its members and shareholders, further asked for all its board resolutions, including resolutions for the increase of the company’s share capital from…