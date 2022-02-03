FCCPC, FRSC collaborate on safe haulage

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) are in partnership to tackle the menace of road traffic crashes caused by articulated vehicles.

Speaking during the one-day joint stakeholders’ forum, the Chief Executive Officer, FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, on Thursday in Abuja, expressed concern over the high rate of accidents in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the forum is “Safe haulage operations for sustainable road use in Nigeria’’.

Irukera said that there is the need for collaboration to campaign in order to help in the reduction of road accidents and protect consumers as well to ensure safer roads.

He said that emergency response must be given a priority to protect victims of road accidents and consumers in the country.

He also said that non-compliance to traffic rules and regulations are major problems affecting articulated…