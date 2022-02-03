Kwara seeks economic diversity – News Agency of Nigeria

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

The Kwara Government has advocated economic diversification with increased support for entrepreneurs, SMEs and private institutions creating jobs and giving back to the society.

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq made this appeal on Wednesday at the official launch of the Lotus Bank, Ilorin branch.

Represented by His Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, the governor described the decision to site the branch in Ilorin as quite strategic.

He said to revamp the state’s economy, entrepreneurs must be treated as catalysts for social and economic development.

“This is so because Kwara is peaceful and our people are very hospitable.

“Besides, the strategic location of our state, the investment we have made in sustaining peace and harmony, as well as our efforts to jump-start critical infrastructure make Kwara the next investment haven in the country.

“Apart from reviving basic facilities across the state, we are making bold investments in signature…