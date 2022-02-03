Maize Association erects maize pyramid for ABP repayment.

By Bukola Adewumi

The Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) says it was erecting a maize pyramid in Kaduna state, as part of its loan repayment under the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP).

The maize, which was sourced from across the country was the second pyramid erected by the association since the commencement of the ABP in 2015.

Speaking with journalists in Kaduna on Wednesday, the National President of MAAN, Dr Abubakar Bello, said the pyramid was to showcase the successes of the Anchor Borrowers Programme.

He said that the pyramid, the first of its kind in Nigeria, was part of the loan repayment by maize farmers to the Central Bank of Nigeria in the 2021 wet season farming.

“We want to set up this pyramid in order to showcase the success and the achievement of the Anchor Borrowers Programme, under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Also, we want to showcase what we have done and to acknowledge what Mr President has done for maize farmers in Nigeria, as well as…