NFF crisis: Court to hear appeal motion against Pinnick, others March 29

By Taiye Agbaje

A Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, will on March 29 hear a motion seeking an order to grant leave to appeal against the ruling discharging and acquitting Amaju Pinnick and others in a criminal charge filed against them.

Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date after counsel to the applicants, Dr Celsius Ukpong informed the court of the motion on notice filed to the effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chairman, National Footballers Association of Nigeria, Harrison Jalla and a staff of the association, Tunde Aderibigbe, filed the motion with suit number FHC/ABJ/ CR/93/2019.

Others listed in the motion include the Federal Republic of Nigeria as complainant/respondent; Sanusi Mohammed, Seyi Akinwumi, Shehu Dikko, Amaju Melvin Pinnick as defendants/respondents and Yusuf Ahmed Fresh.

The duo, in the application dated Dec. 16, 2020 and filed same date by their lawyer, sought “an order of the court granting leave to…