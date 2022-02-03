Nigeria seeks increased African collaboration in public health challenges, climate change

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Nigeria has called for greater collaboration among Africans to effectively confront challenges such as climate change, public health, local vaccine production, among others.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, in a statement, said that President Muhammadu Buhari made the call on Wednesday in Abuja.

Buhari spoke at a meeting of the African Union (AU) on the New Partnership for African Development(NEPAD).

The meeting was under the auspices of the 39th Session of the NEPAD Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee (HSGOC), at the margins of the 35th Ordinary Session of the African Union.

Represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the virtual event, Buhari said the continent needed to brace up for wider cooperation in public heath.

“To prepare itself more for intra African collaboration to fight public health challenges, work together to promote vaccine…