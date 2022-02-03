Stakeholders tasks media on weakness in insurgency coverage.

Stakeholders in the media have called for a change in the role of the media to address the systemic weakness in the coverage of insurgency and encourage peace building in the country.

The stakeholders made this known in Abuja on Wednesday at a one-day workshop on Reframing Media Studies of Crime, Insurgencies and Counter Terrorism in Nigeria.

The workshop was organised by the Peace and Conflict Journalism Research Centre (PAJOREC) in collaboration with the University of Manitoba, Canada.

Prof. Muhammad Yusuf, the Director, PAJOREC, said that there was need for media practitioners to take away all forms of sentimental opinions, especially during conflicts reporting.

According to him, the workshop will produce some forms of research on the way forward to reporting conflicts and subject them into analysis.

“The media has done a lot in the coverage of insurgency but why is the coverage not helping to phase out these problems, those are the question we want to find out from this…