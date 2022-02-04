Air Peace to resume direct flights to Dubai, March 1

Flights

By Yunus Yusuf

Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace, has announced its readiness to resume direct scheduled flights to Dubai, United Arab Emirates on March 1.

The airline’s spokesperson, Mr Stanley Olisa, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Olisa said that the airline was also set to launch flight operations into Niamey, Niger, on Feb. 25 and in Kinshasha and Malabo in first quarter of the year.

He said that the Lagos-Dubai-Lagos flights would operate three days weekly from any of its domestic routes through its Lagos hub.

“We are happy to inform the flying public that in tandem with our commitment to provide more flight connectivity and meeting the air travel needs of Nigerians, we are restarting our UAE operations, but with Dubai as the destination, and not Sharjah.

“We abundantly appreciate the vital role played by the Nigerian government in making this possible,” Olisa said.

