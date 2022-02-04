Aisha Buhari declares support for foundation on fight against cancer

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has declared her unflinching support for OCI Foundation and the fight against breast and cervical cancer to reduce its prevalence in the country.

Buhari made the declaration in her remark at the National inauguration of the Arm Our Youths (ArOY) Anti-Cancer Health Campaign on Thursday, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the wife of the president was represented by the Wife of Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Yemi Osinbajo.

The event was organised by OCI Foundation in collaboration with NYSC and supported by Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS), First Ladies Against Cancer (FLAC), Sweet Home Africa Humanitarian Foundation and other stakeholders.

“It is important to ensure that we do everything possible to reduce the rate of mortality associated with cervical cancer. My Future Assured Initiative has been doing a lot in the campaign.

“I intend to do more and partner with more organisations such as NCS and…