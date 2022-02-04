Aku wins APC Jos North/Bassa rerun primaries

By Peter Amine

Jos, Feb. 4, 2021(NAN) Immediate past commissioner for Commerce and Industry in Plateau, Mr Abbey Aku, has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) rerun primaries for Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency by-election.

The rerun primaries was held on Friday in Bassa Local Government after the initial primaries that took place on Feb. 1 and Feb 2 in Jos were declared inconclusive as two contestants scored 344 votes each.

The Chairman of the APC Electoral Committee, Mr Habu Ajiya, who declared the result of the rerun exercise said that Aku scored 809 votes to defeat Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande who got 74.

Ajiya announced that a total 888 delegates were accredited and they all voted in the election.

He said that the total votes cast were 888, total number of valid votes were 883, while five votes were invalid.

The electoral committee chairman commended the delegates for peacefully participating in the election for the second…