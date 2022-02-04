Amaechi says paucity of fund may stall Kano-Kaduna rail project

By Lucy Ogalue

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi says lack of adequate funding may slow the pace of work and completion of the Kano-Kaduna railway project.

Amaechi made this known while inspecting work on the project in Kano on Friday.

“I have never denied that we are having financial challenges and that is because of economic downturn.

“The Chinese are not funding the way they used to fund us and up till now, we are yet to conclude the loan for this project. So we are funding this project from the budget.

“That is why I was skeptical about the completion and said if funding is available. However, we are putting pressure on all the necessary institution that need to give us money.

“But currently, we fund it through the budget, we will approach the Ministry of Finance again to fund us within this period,’’ Amaechi said.

Based on the pace of work by the contractors, and with adequate funds, the minister expressed optimism that…