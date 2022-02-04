Coalition to recognise companies above 60 yrs in Nigeria

By Ikenna Osuoha

The Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN), says it will recognise companies operating between 60 years and above in the country, with a national citizens’ award.

Sen. Eze Ajoku, President of the Coalition, said this at the partners and stakeholders’ outreach meeting of the national corporate senior citizens initiative award in Abuja.

Ajoku said the national citizens award was aimed at helping the country to create institutional memory, as well as appreciate their sustainability, capacity and service delivery framework.

“The National Corporate Senior Citizens Award Initiative is an innovative national strategic initiative with international focus.

“Designed to help our country create and develop institutional memory, reference and award protocols for corporate senior citizens from 60 years and above.

“With a view to appreciating their sustainability, capacity, service delivery framework, partnership with…