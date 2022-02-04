COVID-19: Administered vaccines in Lagos hit over 2.3m doses

By Oluwafunke Ishola

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says 2,304,770 doses of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered in Lagos as at Jan. 31.

Abayomi said this through his official Instagram handle @profakinabayomi while giving the state’s vaccination update.

According to him, 1,029,536 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine were administered as the first dose, while 588,120 of the vaccine were administered as the second dose.

Abayomi said that 391,521 Moderna vaccines were administered as the first dose, while 264,582 were administered for the second dose.

The commissioner added that 30,240 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine had been given as the first dose, and 763 administered as the second dose.

On the booster dose, Abayomi said that 42,111 Pfizer and 506 doses of Moderna vaccine had been administered.

Abayomi noted that 3.55 per cent of the targeted population had received two doses of the vaccines.

The commissioner said that 13,811,880 doses of vaccines…