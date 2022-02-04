Groups task NASS on bill for more seats for woman

By Taiye Agbaje

Some women groups, under the auspices of 100 Women Lobby, on Friday, called on the National Assembly to support the bill seeking to create additional seats exclusively for women at the legislative houses.

The National Coordinator of the group, Felicia Onibon, made the call at a rally organised to raise awareness of the lawmakers on the need to back the proposed law.

Onibon, who is also the president, Change Managers, noted that the low number of women in the assembly was a factor for the lack of support or push for bills that would have promoted affirmative action and equal opportunities for women.

According to her, in a space where voting numbers matter, the numerical presence of women is key.

She said it was disheartening that women occupied only 21 out of 469 seats in the National Assembly.

“The situation is worse at the state level with the national percentage of state seats being 4.5 per cent with women occupying 45 of the 990 seats in all…