Lagos prosecuted 1,120 traffic offenders in 2021, says official

By Florence Onuegbu

Mrs Arinola Ogbara-Banjoko, the Coordinator, Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile Court) , says that the court prosecuted 1,120 traffic offenders in 2021.

Ogbara-Banjoko stated this while speaking with newsmen on Thursday during the 3rd Mobile Court Quarterly Sensitisation and Awareness Exercise Zero Tolerance for Violation of Traffic Offences.

She said that of the prosecutions carried out by the mobile court in 2021, ”obstruction” and driving on ”One Way” were the common offences committed by motorists.

”In line with the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda of the present administration and in fulfilling the promise of traffic management and transportation, the Mobile Court has deemed it necessary to sensitise members of the public on zero tolerance for violation of traffic offences.

”Such offences include driving in a direction prohibited by law (also known as One-Way), driving on the designated BRT corridor and obstruction of vehicular traffic on…