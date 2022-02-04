Making Tafawa Balewa’s “Resting Place” attractive to tourists

By Rabiu Sani-Ali, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

The tomb of Balewa

Bauchi State is home to many national monuments and game reserves. The reserves are delight of tourists because of the natural ecosystem.

One of the monuments, heavily patronised by tourists is the tomb of late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

The tomb of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the first and only Prime Minister of Nigeria, is located in Bauchi, the Bauchi State capital.

The tomb was declared a national monument on Aug. 29, 1979 by the then military administration.

The construction of the tomb and the building enclosing the grave began in 1977 and inaugurated in July 1979.

Within the enclosure are reference library, gallery, mosque and grave of the former Nigerian leader, often referred to as the Golden Voice of Africa.

Balewa was born in Bauchi in December 1912, to the family of Yakubu Dan Zala and Fatima Inna.

The young Balewa started his…