NFIU identifies 96 terrorism financiers

By Rotimi Ijikanmi

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) says it identified 96 financiers of terrorism and 424 associates/supporters of the financiers in Nigeria in 2020 and 2021.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who said this at a media briefing in Abuja, said the Unit also identified the involvement of about 123 companies and 33 Bureau de Change in the terror finance.

He said the unit identified 26 suspected bandits/kidnappers and seven co-conspirators while the analysis had resulted in the arrest of 45 suspects who wouldl soon face prosecution and seizure of assets.

“Also, from its analysis of tax evasion and tax avoidance linked to corruption, NFIU has identified N3.909 trillion in VAT and N3,737 trillion in Withholding Tax due to the government.

“NFIU has also sent 1,165 intelligence reports on cases of corruption, money laundering and other serious offences to 27 domestic agencies for investigation, prosecution and asset…