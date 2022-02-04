NGO attributes high rate of road crashes to substandard mechanics

By Kelechi Ogunleye

An NGO, Accident Prevention and Rescue Initiative (APRI), has attributed the high rate of road crashes in the country to substandard auto mechanics.

The Executive Director of the Organisation, Mr Fidelis Nnadi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

According to Nnadi, most vehicles are maintained by auto-mechanics who don’t have the basic and standard knowledge of car parts unique to vehicles.

Nnadi said most auto-mechanics were trained by local instructors who only underwent “family internship” and lacked appropriate knowledge.

He also highlighted that most cars imported by car dealers were used cars that required proper maintenance before being used on Nigerian roads.

He said if cars imported were properly screened and maintained by knowledgeable auto-mechanics, it would reduce the high death rate accompanied by road crashes in the country.

“The transport system in Nigeria…