Stakeholders call for quick passage of SERVICOM Bill

By Okon Okon

Stakeholders of Open Government Partnership (OGP) have called on the National Assembly for the quick passage of SERVICOM Bill to enhance its services to Nigerians.

The stakeholders made the call on Wednesday in Abuja, at a zoom meeting which had nodal officers from MDAs, actors and non-state actors among others in attendance.

The meeting was aimed at deliberating on the achievements of the agency and the preparations toward the public hearing on SERVICOM bill, coming up on Feb. 9 at the National Assembly.

They said a lead agency such as SERVICOM needed legal backings to operate effectively to ensure that issues of service failures across MDAs were addressed.

Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, the National Coordinator SERVICOM, expressed delight on the commitment of the stakeholders for the meeting meant for driving service improvement by the agency to Nigerians.

“The meeting is in preparation for the public hearing on SERVICOM bill which had passed…