Agriculture transformation: ActionAid tasks media on biennial review report

By Felicia Imohimi

ActionAid has urged the media to utilise the content of the third Bieñnial Review (BR) report to push for better funding for agriculture in Nigeria and other Africa countries.

Constance Okeke, Project Manager, Food and Agriculture, ActionAid International made the call at the Pre Biennial Review three Launch by the organisation on Friday, in Abuja.

The meeting, according to her, is titled “Strengthening Accountability and Utilisation of Biennial Review Results – the Role of the Media and Non-State Actors (NSAs).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the BR report is expected to be released over the weekend at the AU Heads of States summit in Addis Ababa.

The report is aimed at strengthening national institutional capacity for agriculture data generation and knowledge management.

According to Okeke, this will support improved evidence based planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation and learning.

She said that it would…