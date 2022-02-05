Army dismisses allegation of delay in payment of salary

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army (NA) has dismissed a report by an online medium alleging that personnel of the Nigerian army lamented delay in payment of their January salary and that many soldiers were paid peanuts.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Friday, said the report was not only misleading, but a grandiose attempt to incite personnel against established precept of discipline in the army.

Nwachukwu said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, had since assumption of command prioritised the welfare of officers, soldiers and their families, including ensuring prompt payment of salaries, allowances and all statutory entitlements.

He said an allegation suggesting delay and non-implementation of new salary increase was a reckless falsehood in all its intent and purposes.

According to him, it must be emphasised, that the Nigerian Army has over the years built a reputation and unbroken record…