GOC 81 Div. tasks soldiers to uphold nation’s integrity

By Oladapo Udom

Maj.-Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division of the Nigerian Army (NA) Lagos, has called on soldiers to remain dedicated to duty and continue upholding the integrity of the country.

Fejokwu said this during the West African Social Activities (WASA) 2021 night which ended in the early hours of Saturday at the Bonny Camp Cantonment, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The GOC was represented by Brig.-Gen. Oladipo Oshunsan, the Commander, 55 Signal Brigade, Lagos.

Fejokwu also charged the officers and soldiers to remain focused, train hard and be ready to combat any threats to national security.

“Security is a collective responsibility, hence my challenge to you all to maintain a high level of security alertness, monitor and report any unusual activities to the appropriate authorities,” the GOC said.

According to him, WASA is an age-long heritage of the army…