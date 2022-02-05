Kogi has declared state of emergency on education – Commissioner

By Stephen Adeleye

Lokoja, Feb. 4, 2022 (NAN) The Kogi State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Wemi Jones, on Friday said the state government had declared a state of emergency on the education sector in the state.

Jones disclosed this on Friday during the Educational Task Force Meeting with Some Critical Educational Stakeholders in Kogi Central Senatorial District, at Government Day Secondary School (GDSS), Iruvucheba, Okene Local Governnent Area of the state.

He expressed optimism that the move by Gov. Yahaya Bello, had brought innovations and remodelling of secondary schools in the state, with a view to making the state regain its lost glory in education.

He noted that with the state having two universities, there was a dare need to adequately prepare students in secondary schools to fit into the vision of the governor for quality assurance and become self-reliant.

Jones described education as the only…