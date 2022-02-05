Nigeria’ll continue to pursue global peace, progress – Buhari

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria will continue to pursue peace and progress in Africa, and other parts of the world, by consistently pushing for justice, fairness and inclusiveness in global affairs.

The President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the president stated this at a sideline meeting with the Prime Minister of Palestine, Mohammad Shtayyeh, at the ongoing African Union meetings, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

According to him, Nigeria remains unwavering in supporting democracy, development and good governance, particularly in ensuring the rights of individuals and institutions.

“As a country, we are doing our best, and we will continue doing our best to ensure justice and fairness,” he said.

The President assured the Palestinian leader that Nigeria would be “consistent” in pushing for peace and progress, while upholding the tenets of justice.

In his remarks, the Palestinian…