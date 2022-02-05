War on terror: FG pledges more platforms for military operations

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, says the Federal Government is committed to providing more platforms for the military.

This, he said, was to sustain the tempo of operations against insurgency, banditry and other security challenges across the country.

Magashi gave the assurance at the end of the 2021 West African Social Activities (WASA) of the Army Headquarters Garrison, on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s continuous support for the armed forces had added tremendous impetus to the ongoing efforts by the Nigerian armed forces in the fight against insurgency.

According to him, it is based on the support of the Federal Government that the ministry has continued to strive relentlessly to keep the services, by providing various grades of equipment and ammunition.

“We shall continue to make efforts to ensure that more platforms are prescribed to sustain the tempo of operations.

“I wish to state…