35-year-old doctor joins Osun guber race under YPP

By Diana Omueza

Dr Ademola Bayonle, a 35 -year- old medical doctor, has joined the race for the July 16 Osun governorship election, under the platform of Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Bayonle said this when he spoke with newsmen shortly after receiving his nomination form at the YPP’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Saturday.

He said that youths were in a better position to change the narrative of Nigerian politics through active participation.

“Osun election is giving the youth an opportunity to set the pace for Ekiti election, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“We need to take the bull by the horn to ensure that the older generation leaves behind a good structure, because if we allow them to continue to make decisions for us, thirty years from now when they are gone, we will be the ones to suffer the consequences.

“So now is the time to join and make an impact for the future we want for ourselves and for the next generation,” he said.

Bayonle…