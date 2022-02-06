Army redoubles efforts in logistics support

By Oladapo Udom and Kazeem Akande

The Nigerian Army Logistics Corps has said that it would redouble its efforts for better logistics support to all Nigerian Army (NA) activities in 2022.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the logistics corps are: Nigerian Army Medical Corps (NAMC), Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport (NACST) and Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps (NAOC).

Others are the Nigerian Army Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (NACEME) and the Nigerian Army College of Logistics (NACOL).

Col. Idris Solebo, the Ag Commander, NAMC, said this during the joint NA Logistics Corps West African Social Activities 2021(WASA) on Saturday at 9 Brigade Garrison Ikeja, Lagos.

Solubo said that the logistics corps contributed immensely to the overall successes recorded by the NA in 2021.

“All the logistics corps was able to provide effective and efficient logistics support to all NA training exercises and operations as well as capacity…