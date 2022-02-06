KNSG to review retirement age of teachers

Aisha Ahmed

Kano State Executive Council has approved plans for review and harmonisation of retirement age for teachers effective January 2022 with a committee to draft the documents for actualisation of the exercise.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Muhammed Garba, the State Commissioner for Information, and made available on Sunday.

The statement explained that the exercise would require increase in salaries and other emoluments of teachers not provided for in the 2021 budget.

It added that in spite of not being provided for in the budget, there was need to allow the commencement of the new policy to be effective from last month.

Mr Garba also said the committee was mandated to constitute the necessary cause for action, towards implementation of the initiative to boost the education sector in the state.

According to him, the committee will also review the scheme and condition of service of teachers to accommodate the new retirement…