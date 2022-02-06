Lassa fever: NCDC registers 40 deaths, infection of 4 health workers in January

Lassa Fever

By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) registered 40 Lassa fever-related deaths in January, adding that four health workers were also infected following the latest outbreak of the disease in the country.

The NCDC, via its verified website, made this known on Sunday morning, saying that it is currently distributing medical response commodities to states and treatment centres.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Lassa fever is a viral hemorrhagic fever transmitted by rats. It has been known since the 1950s, but the virus was not identified until 1969, when two missionary nurses died from it in Lassa, Nigeria.

Found predominantly in West Africa, it has the potential to cause tens of thousands of deaths. Even after recovery, the virus remains in body fluids, including semen.

According to the agency, for January, the 40 deaths and 981 cases reported in January 2022 were across 43 local government areas in 14…