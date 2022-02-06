Methodist High School: Association pledges continuous support to improve standard of education

By Ese Williams

The Old Students Association of Methodist High School Ilesa (OSAMETHI), Osun, has promised to continue to support the school in its bid to produce students with high academic standard.

Architect James Akintola, the newly elected National President of OSAMETHI, said this in a statement issued by <span;>Mr Olugbenga Oke, the Publicity Secretary of the association on Sunday in Abuja.

Akintola spoke at the celebration of the 65th anniversary of the founding of the School, and election of new executive of the association held in Osun on Saturday.

He said that the school was a foremost secondary school known to produce world class students, who strive to be the best in academics, high moral values and sports.

To this end, he said that the association would develop a well-articulated strategic plan to ensure quality education in the school.

“This is to prepare our diverse students of…