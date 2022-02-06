NBBF president charges D’ Tigress to make Nigeria proud at FIBA World Cup qualifiers

By Muhyideen Jimoh

Igoche Mark, President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), has charged the Nigeria Female Basketball team, D’ Tigress, to make the country proud at the FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in Serbia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the D’ Tigress would face France, China and Mali in Group B, in Belgrade, Serbia, for a chance to pick a ticket to the World Cup in Australia.

Mark gave the charge on the side lines of the ongoing Mark ‘D’ Men’s Basketball Championship, at the Indoor Sports Hall, Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, on Sunday.

The three-month long championship, which dunked off with 24 participating teams on Sunday, would end in April.

The NBBF boss used the opportunity to wish the D’ Tigress all the best in the qualifiers, pledging to ensure that they were paid all their outstanding bonuses as the new board was poised to make their issues top priority.

