2023: Igbo women forum assures Yahaya Bello of 25m votes

By Lizzy Okoji

A South-East women group under the aegis of Igbo Women Forum has pledged its support to Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi for President in 2023, assuring him of 25 million votes.

President of the Group, Uju Obi, made the pledge in a statement on Monday, stating that the group was set to hold a massive rally for Bello in Abuja.

Obi said that the group had decided to throw its weight around Bello based on his qualities and achievements in Kogi, which the members believed “is the key to Nigeria’s transformation”.

“Unlike other aspirants, Alhaji Bello has shown the capacity to quell the rising tide of terrorism, kidnapping and other criminal vices across the nation.

“Amongst other qualities, Governor Bello possesses is his priority for the nation’s unity and security.

“Another trait that stands out about the Kogi governor is his national appeal as he is loved by most Nigerians – irrespective of religion, tribe and ethnicity.

“This is not…