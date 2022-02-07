AGOA to stimulate Nigeria’s economic growth

By Victor Nwachukwu

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has called on exporters to take advantage of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) to stimulate the country’s economic growth.

NEPC Executive Director and Chief Executive Director, Dr Ezra Yakusak, said this at a sensitisation workshop on eligibility criteria and documentation for AGOA organised by the Council in Owerri on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AGOA is a legislation approved by the US congress on May 18, 2000 for a 15 year-tenure to assist the economies of sub-Saharan African countries by providing duty-free treatment to over 6,400 goods from the target countries.

Former President Barack Obama-led government however signed into law the Trade Preferences Extension Act 2015, extending AGOA and other critical US preference programmes by 10 years.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Leveraging on AGOA to Boost Nigeria Export to the US Market’, Yakusak, represented by…