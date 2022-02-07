Cleric advocates peaceful transition of power, hold peace summit

By Rukayat Moisemhe

Apostle Chuks Alozie, the National Coordinator, National Peace Summit and Awards, has emphasised the need for peace, especially with the current hype in political activities, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Alozie said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Lagos.

He noted that such advice was pertinent, given the importance of peace in sustaining, advancing and developing the country.

Alozie said that a national peace summit aimed at steering the minds of citizens toward non violence, non aggression, orderliness, tranquility, calmness and all drivers of a serene society, would be held in Lagos.

He stressed the need for other national actors, both in public, political and private sectors, to rise up to take a common position, to restore citizens’ confidence on the sovereignty of the country.

Alozie said that the national peace summit was of great necessity for leaders of thoughts from all critical sectors, to converge and…