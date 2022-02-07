FG takes delivery of 2m doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

By Abujah Racheal

The Federal Government, on Monday, received two million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine donated by the European Union.

The handover of the vaccines was done at the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), National Strategic Cold Store, Abuja.

The EU ambassador, Mr Samuela Isopi, who presented the vaccines, said the donation was part of the EU’s commitment to jointly combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Executive Director, NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, said the Federal Government also, in combating the pandemic, had procured over 39 million doses of the J&J vaccine, through the AFREXIM bank.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government in August 2021 took delivery of 177,600 J&J vaccines in Abuja, marking the first wave of arrivals of COVID-19 vaccines procured through the African Union.

In September 2021, additional 1,123,200 doses of the J&J vaccine were received, which the NPHCD said were…