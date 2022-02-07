Hijab: Minister calls for dialogue

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Minister for Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, on Sunday in Abuja, called for dialogue on matters of religious differences, rather than resorting to violence.

Adamu made the call while delivering his keynote address at the 2022 World Hijab Day Public Lecture, entitled: ‘The Hijab as a Metaphor of our National Aspirations.’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the public lecture was organised by Coalition of Muslim Women of Nigeria.

Adama, represented by Deputy Director, Social Mobilisation, Universal Basic Education Commission, Mrs Sidikat Shomope, said that Nigeria’s constitution guaranteed freedom of religion for all citizens.

“This, by implication, means that all citizens are allowed to practice their religion according to the dictates of their faith, as long as no harm or inconvenience is caused to other people.

“The wearing of hijab by Muslim women is in line with the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), as recommended in…