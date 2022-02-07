India’s Defence confirms avalanche trapped Army personnel.

Lt. Col. Harsh Wardhan Pande, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence based in the country’s northeast, said that the team was on duty in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh near China when the incident happened on Sunday.

He said that the area called the Kameng Region was high in the Himalayas and had seen heavy snowfall in the past few days.

In a statement he said, “Search and rescue operations are currently underway adding that specialised teams have been airlifted to assist in rescue operations.”

After several border stands-offs in the past few years soured ties with bigger neighbour China, India had intensified patrolling in Arunachal Pradesh on the eastern Himalayas and also stepped up construction of roads and tunnels.

Arunachal shares a border with Tibet. (Reuters/NAN)