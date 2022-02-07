Kogi commissioner urges stakeholders to embrace school adoption programme

By Stephen Adeleye

The Kogi Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Wemi Jones, has urged stakeholders in the sector to embrace the state government’s School Adoption and Mentorship programme.

Jones made the call on Monday, at the opening of the ”General Book Review Activities” of the ministry in Lokoja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ceremony is a quinquennial event to review textbooks to be recommended for schools in the state.

The commissioner said that the programme was aimed at improving the standard of secondary school education and performance of the students.

He further said that the book was last reviewed in March 2017, adding that another was due this year to help the ministry choose textbooks for schools in the state.

According to him, this year’s review has been modified with more value addition, hence the need to formalise it.

He said that Gov. Yahaya Bello had given priority to education, which was why 30 per cent of the…