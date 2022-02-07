NNPC Weekly: FUT Minna honours Kyari, others, as coy. leads Africa’s energy transition

By Edith Ike-Eboh and Emmanuel Afonne

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited had a busy week following the award of honourary doctorate degree on its Group Managing Director (GMD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Malam Mele Kyari.

The award was bestowed on the awardee by , Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna.

Other prominent Nigerians who received the award with Kyari for their selfless service and contributions to national development include Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, a former head of state, Prof. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) and former Minister of Agriculture, Abdul Samad Rabiu, President of Bua Group was also honoured.

The awards were the climax of the University’s 38th founder’s Day and 30th convocation ceremonies which took place at the university’s main campus, Minna, Niger.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abdullahi Bala said that the awardees deserved the awards.

In his…