Akume most suitable to lead APC, says Institute

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The Africa Polling Institute (API) has tipped Dr George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs as the most suitable aspirant for national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Prof. Bell Ihua, Executive Director, API said this in a statement in Abuja.

Ihua said that the pronouncement was based on a public opinion poll released by the institute.

He said the poll was part of the institute’s Jan. 2022 monthly NigeriaSpeaks poll, undertaken on Jan. 24.

“The poll sought the opinion of Nigerians on who they consider most suitable to lead the APC and position the party for the future.

“From the responses, Akume came 1st with 13 per cent, followed by Sen. Danjuma Goje, Abdulazziz Yari, Tanko Al-Makura and Ali Modu Sherrif with 10 per cent each, Isa Yududa 8 per cent and Saliu Mustapha 4 per cent.

“Further analysis revealed that Akume was considered most suitable for the job of party chairman given his good…